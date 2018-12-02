Video: Sokratis accuses Son of diving to win Tottenham a penalty during Arsenal’s 4-2 derby victory

Arsenal defender Sokratis confronted Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min at the end of the game to condemn his theatrics which won the visitors a spot-kick.

The Gunners secured a 4-2 victory at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon thanks to a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double and goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira, which has seen them leapfrog their rivals in the Premier League table.

However, despite winning the three points, Sokratis was unhappy with Son’s role in winning Spurs a first-half penalty, which was dispatched by Harry Kane.

Rob Holding was adjudged to have fouled the South Korean star in the box, but replays showed that the Spurs man made the most of it to deceive the referee.

Sokratis spoke to Son after the game and made a diving gesture with his hands, as you can see below via Twitter.