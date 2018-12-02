Video: Torreira puts Arsenal two up against Spurs with cool finish to send the Emirates wild

Lucas Torreira scored Arsenal’s fourth goal of the north London derby on Sunday after great work from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners are now on the verge of victory with the score at 4-2 and are set to leapfrog their arch-rivals in the Premier League table.

An Aubameyang double and an Alexandre Lacazette strike had cancelled out goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane for the visitors and now Torreira has put some real breathing space between the two sides.

Aubameyang picked the ball up in the last third of the pitch and slid a lovely pass into the feet of the Uruguayan, who steadied himself before firing the ball coolly past Hugo Lloris in the Spurs net.

Check out the goal which sent the Emirates crowd wild below, via Twitter.