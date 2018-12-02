Video: Vertonghen red after horror tackle caps awful day for Spurs against Arsenal

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen was given a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Alexandre Lacazette at the Emirates on Sunday.
Spurs went down 4-2 in the end after a pulsating 90 minutes of end to end football, as goals from Eric Dier and Harry Kane were cancelled out by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace and strikes from Lacazette and Lucas Torreira.
The final result was all but confirmed after 85 minutes when Vertonghen was sent off after a second booking, for a horrific tackle on Lacazette which could have been worthy of a straight red in its own right.
Check out the incident below, which compounded an awful day for Spurs below, via Twitter.
How is he even moaning about that?
Surely a straight red if he didnt already have the yellow! Vertonghen sent off! ?? #ARSTOTpic.twitter.com/JqDwvXJSMj
— Tom Cody (@tomcodycufc) December 2, 2018