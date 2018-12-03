Real Madrid line up surprise £17million transfer raid on Arsenal

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential £17million transfer for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international will be out of contract with the Gunners at the end of the season, which could perhaps open the door for his club to let him go on the cheap before then to avoid losing him for nothing in the summer.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid could be surprise suitors to take advantage of this situation as club president Florentino Perez decides to focus on signing him.

Los Blancos could potentially land him for as little as £17m, according to Don Balon, despite Ramsey being a key player for Arsenal again this season.

The 27-year-old has long been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, despite injuries tending to hold him back throughout his career.

It would undoubtedly be a blow for Arsenal to lose Ramsey in the middle of the season, but if they can bring in any kind of transfer fee for him then they’ll hope that can help them land a solid enough replacement.

Ramsey is perhaps not the kind of name you’d associate with a club like Real Madrid, but there’s no doubt he has the quality to make an impact at the Bernabeu, with Don Balon noting that they may need to replace the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.