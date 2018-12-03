Menu

‘Absolute joke’ – These football fans can’t believe Lionel Messi ranking in Ballon d’Or vote

Luka Modric was crowned the Ballon d’Or 2018 winner on Monday night, but a significant number of football fans couldn’t believe Lionel Messi came fifth in the rankings.

Although the 31-year-old fell short in the Champions League and World Cup this past year, he enjoyed another stellar campaign on an individual level to make an argument as the top player in world football.

However, it must also be argued that Modric enjoyed a fine 12 months of his own, playing an instrumental role in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League success, while guiding Croatia to their first ever World Cup final as captain.

With that in mind, few can surely complain about the Croatian stalwart winning the award, but ultimately many were left baffled by Messi finishing fifth behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, as seen in the tweets below.

The entire process was blasted by many, but Messi will surely be more focused on collective achievements this season and helping Barcelona to more titles, which will undoubtedly help him get over any disappointment that he’s feeling currently.

Nevertheless, the reaction to his ranking wasn’t kind as it’s the first time since 2006 that the Argentine icon has failed to make the top three.

Time will tell if he can put himself amongst the favourites next year…

