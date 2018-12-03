‘Absolute joke’ – These football fans can’t believe Lionel Messi ranking in Ballon d’Or vote

Luka Modric was crowned the Ballon d’Or 2018 winner on Monday night, but a significant number of football fans couldn’t believe Lionel Messi came fifth in the rankings.

Although the 31-year-old fell short in the Champions League and World Cup this past year, he enjoyed another stellar campaign on an individual level to make an argument as the top player in world football.

SEE MORE: Ballon d’Or 2018: Messi finishes in lowest position since 2006, while Salah is named Premier League’s best

However, it must also be argued that Modric enjoyed a fine 12 months of his own, playing an instrumental role in Real Madrid’s third consecutive Champions League success, while guiding Croatia to their first ever World Cup final as captain.

With that in mind, few can surely complain about the Croatian stalwart winning the award, but ultimately many were left baffled by Messi finishing fifth behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, as seen in the tweets below.

The entire process was blasted by many, but Messi will surely be more focused on collective achievements this season and helping Barcelona to more titles, which will undoubtedly help him get over any disappointment that he’s feeling currently.

Nevertheless, the reaction to his ranking wasn’t kind as it’s the first time since 2006 that the Argentine icon has failed to make the top three.

Time will tell if he can put himself amongst the favourites next year…

Messi came in 5th place for the ballondor. Absolute joke pic.twitter.com/i4VGnfunHH — Mev?? (@Mev_96) December 3, 2018

Messi 5th and Salah 6th in the Ballon d'or rankings is digraceful and corrupt! — ??? (@LFCJoseph_) December 3, 2018

A group of football experts actually voted and decided Messi was the fifth best player in the world in 2018. Jokes — Mash (@mash_233) December 3, 2018

Lionel Messi coming 5th in the Balon D'or is an absolute joke. Imagine putting the best player in the world FIFTH. Disgraceful. 6th Balon D'or incoming next year. ? — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) December 3, 2018

If you really think Lionel Messi is only the fifth best player in the world then you know fuck all about football. #BallonDor — Thomas Broadley (@ThomasBroadley) December 3, 2018

Anyone who takes the Balon D’or seriously in 2018 is a joke themselves. Messi coming fifth and Salah 6th is the biggest load of shit since the Ev thought they could beat us — Gianni Equizi (@GianniEquizi) December 3, 2018

Messi coming fifth for the Ballon d’Or is a fucking joke. Absolute disgrace. #BalonDeOro — Jacob Cohen (@jacobcohenn) December 3, 2018

#Messi 5 ?

The biggest joke in 2018 is that Messi is in fifth place pic.twitter.com/1wclldMZOF — Mohamed (@MohamedBoB08) December 3, 2018

How is messi 5th in balon d’or that has to be a joke right no way last season griezmann was better than him not a chance hell in the world cup I might understand but it’s also about their individual seasons and to messi deserves to be at least third or fourth not fifth — Daniel Hickey (@Hickeyd29Hickey) December 3, 2018

Anyone who actually thinks Messi is the fifth best player in the world needs their brain testing #BalonDOr — Steve Kettley (@StephenKettley) December 3, 2018

Just seen that Lionel Messi came fifth in the Ballon d’Or ?! What an absolutely hysterical competition that is nowadays! — Rico (@ThatBoiRico) December 3, 2018

Lionel Messi, just like LeBron James is the victim of his own greatness. They have set standards so high that these awards can’t justify their greatness. Lionel Messi will always be the G.O.A.T

They can keep their awards to themselves. ? pic.twitter.com/pcAMjmjCQ8 — sam (@messi_maniac) December 3, 2018