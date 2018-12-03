Cesc Fabregas will see his current Chelsea contract expire at the end of the season, now reports claim Vissel Kobe could try and prise him to Japan.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Japanese outfit recently secured the coup of landing David Villa as he prepares to join former Barcelona teammate Andres Iniesta in the squad.

Now, it’s claimed that they’re set to launch an ambitious move for Fabregas, as reported by Calciomercato via Don Balon, which could complicate matters for AC Milan who have also been linked with the Spaniard.

Given he’s still only 31 years of age and has proven when given a chance by Maurizio Sarri this season that he still has plenty to offer, it would be a shock to see Fabregas snub staying in Europe in favour of a move to Japan at this stage of his career.

With that in mind, it seems unlikely that Kobe will be able to successfully set up the reunion with Iniesta and Villa after their memorable spell together at the Nou Camp, although it remains to be seen whether or not a lucrative contract offer sways the midfield ace.

Milan are currently battling for a place in the Champions League next season, and so with the chance to experience another major European league in Serie A and an opportunity to potentially continue to feature in European football’s premier competition, it could be enough to convince Fabregas to move to Italy.

Time will tell if that’s the option he favours though, or if a second spell playing alongside the likes of Iniesta and Villa is more appealing as Kobe look to raise their level of ambition.