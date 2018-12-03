Menu

(Photo) Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey hilariously trolls Tottenham star after North London Derby victory

Arsenal FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey enjoyed a cheeky dig at Tottenham’s Eric Dier after yesterday’s North London Derby win.

Arsenal came from behind to beat rivals Spurs 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium, during which a number of players clashed in the first half.

Dier’s goal levelled things up for Tottenham, leading to a mass brawl between players on the pitch and on the bench.

As noted by the Metro and others, the England international could be seen telling Ramsey in particular to sit down after he got up to join the melee.

The Welshman had the last laugh, however, posting this picture on Instagram trolling Dier afterwards…

Who says modern footballers don’t take local rivalries seriously enough, eh?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Aaron Ramsey Eric Dier