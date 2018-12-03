Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang achieved a pretty incredible feat yesterday of scoring twice from just two shots on target in his club’s 4-2 win over Tottenham.

That means the Gabon international has now netted ten goals from his last ten shots on target in the Premier League – something you may not be surprised to hear has not happened for a long time.

10 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the first player to score with 10 consecutive shots on target in the Premier League since October 2007 (Benni McCarthy for Blackburn). Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/CHa1Tjyzfb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2018

In fact, according to Opta, Aubameyang’s remarkable finishing is only matched by Benni McCarthy, who did the same during his days as a Blackburn player back in 2007.

Arsenal fans must be delighted with Aubameyang’s sharp shooting since his January move from Borussia Dortmund, with the 29-year-old looking well worth the hype that surrounded his move in the middle of last season.

The pacey forward was one of Europe’s most consistent finishers in his time in the Bundesliga and he’s taken that form with him to the Premier League.

In just 32 games for Arsenal in all competitions, Aubameyang already has 22 goals, and his record in the league is 20 strikes from 27 games.