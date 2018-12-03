Video: Arsenal star sends subtle transfer message to Gunners via Twitter

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just shared an Ousmane Dembele video on his official Twitter page.

As you’ll likely be aware, this comes as Don Balon are among the outlets linking the Gunners with an interest in the Barcelona starlet.

Another Don Balon report today suggests Dembele is likely to be shown the door at the Nou Camp after struggling to fit in to Ernesto Valverde’s side, and also concerning his club with some off-the-field behavioural issues.

Still, as you can see in the clip below, the France international is a big talent, and it seems Aubameyang is a big fan.

#Barça : Le show Dembélé Après « Danse avec les stars », voici « Danse avec Dembouz ». ??pic.twitter.com/Z0AgzReAee — ?? Mordu 2 Foot ?? (@Mordu2Foot) December 2, 2018

The pair shone together during their time at Borussia Dortmund, and it would be unsurprising if the Gabon international were keen on a reunion at the Emirates Stadium as speculation hots up.

Arsenal fans will hope club chiefs notice this subtle nod from their star striker…