Here are the Ballon d’Or 2018 odds courtesy of 888 Sport, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi expected to see their decade of dominance come to an end at the awards ceremony this evening.

No other player has won the prestigious annual prize since Kaka in 2007, with Ronaldo and Messi sharing five each since then after continued excellence at the highest level.

However, BBC Sport suggests Luka Modric is now set to scoop the prize after a superb year with both Real Madrid and Croatia.

The 33-year-old won another Champions League title with Real Madrid and then had a highly influential World Cup campaign, helping his national team Croatia reach their first ever final, though they lost 4-2 to France.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann shone in Les Bleus’ victorious campaign and are also decent shouts for tonight’s prize, though 888 Sport and other major bookies all seem to have Modric as the clear favourite.

Ballon d’Or 2018 odds in full (888 Sport)

Luka Modric – 1/10

Antoine Griezmann – 7/2

Raphael Varane – 5/1

Kylian Mbappe – 5/1

Cristiano Ronaldo – 13/2

Lionel Messi – 25/1

Mohamed Salah – 50/1

Harry Kane – 50/1

Eden Hazard – 66/1

Neymar – 66/1

Ivan Rakitic – 66/1

Kevin De Bruyne – 80/1