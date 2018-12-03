Remember Benjamin Pavard? Yeah, he’s still incredibly good at football.

The young defender had a storming World Cup with France, playing a key role as they won the tournament in Russia.

Remarkably for a young player in the modern era, Pavard did not then make a big-money transfer to one of Europe’s giants, remaining at Stuttgart for this season.

Still, one imagines he won’t be there for much longer with ridiculous pieces of skill like this in the video below.

The Frenchman’s stupidly good cross-field pass to set up a goal for his team has gone viral on social media, with this original clip currently on over 12k retweets.

Where will the immensely talented 22-year-old end up next? Because Stuttgart surely cannot hold on to him for much longer…