Chelsea have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over a transfer swoop for Christian Pulisic, though he would reportedly prefer to join Liverpool.

The USA international is one of the most highly-regarded young talents in Europe at the moment, and it would be unsurprising to see him at a bigger club before long.

Pulisic’s situation is made all the more intriguing as his current contract with Dortmund is due to expire at the end of next season, potentially pushing him ever closer to a move on a cut-price fee.

Despite this, the American attacker is still likely to be expensive, with Chelsea holding talks with his club last Friday and making an offer for him, but with BVB holding out for as much as £70million for his services, according to the Evening Standard.

They also claim the 20-year-old would rather move to Liverpool, which is a big potential stumbling block.

Pulisic could fit in well at either club right now, though it is arguably Chelsea who need him more.

Maurizio Sarri could do with an upgrade on players like Willian, while Pulisic could also be useful as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard as he also nears the end of his contract.