Chelsea transfer news: Blues face difficult January decision as interest builds in bit-part star

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has struggled to force his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans so far this season, and so speculation has linked him with a January exit.

After playing a fundamental role for Antonio Conte last season, it hasn’t been the same story under his compatriot as the 22-year-old has been limited to just seven appearances in all competitions.

With the likes of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger sitting above him in the pecking order, it remains to be seen if his situation changes before the January transfer window opens for business, but ultimately he’ll surely be increasingly frustrated over his lack of playing time.

With that in mind, it’s reported by The Sun that Borussia Monchengladbach could be set to join the battle to sign the Danish defender, with Calciomercato noting that AC Milan have been interested too.

It’s suggested that the Bundesliga outfit could eye another loan move after Christensen spent two years at the club on a temporary deal previously.

Whether or not that suits him at this stage remains to be seen, as if his situation at Chelsea isn’t going to change, then perhaps a permanent exit could be appealing.

Nevertheless, it will surely represent a difficult decision for Sarri despite the lack of playing time that he’s given Christensen this season, as Chelsea are still competing on multiple fronts and could rue allowing such quality depth to leave the club in January.

That would leave Gary Cahill as the only experienced reserve option in the squad, albeit Cesar Azpilicueta could shift across to the middle if necessary.

However, as they continue to go strong in the League Cup and Europa League, allowing Christensen to leave could be a decision that the Blues live to regret if they are still competing for major honours come the business end of the season and if injuries strike.