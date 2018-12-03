Chelsea set to be handed big chance to re-sign former player who’s come on leaps and bounds

Chelsea could reportedly be given a big chance to seal the transfer of Thorgan Hazard as Borussia Dortmund plan a bid for the player.

The Belgian attacker, brother of Blues star Eden Hazard, has been in fine form this season and looks a player who could be a great addition at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old did have a stint at Chelsea earlier in his career, but has really come into his own at current club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hazard has 11 goals and five assists so far this season and is being targeted by Dortmund to replace Chelsea target Christian Pulisic, according to the Evening Standard.

This, however, gives CFC the option to join the bidding as well, with the Standard reporting of the west Londoners’ option on the player from when they sold him.

Given their interest in Pulisic, though, the report suggests they are more likely to assure Dortmund they won’t bid for Hazard if they can sell them the USA starlet.

This could all get a bit complicated, but if Chelsea are given a chance to activate an option to re-sign Hazard, it’s not one that should be sniffed at.

This is particularly true given the situation of the older Hazard, whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.