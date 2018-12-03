Double Liverpool injury concern: Klopp facing anxious wait on duo for Burnley clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly could be without Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson for the midweek clash with Burnley due to injury.

The Reds will be buoyed by their dramatic late win over rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday, as they made it three consecutive wins in the Premier League.

That keeps them just two points adrift of leaders Man City in the title race after 14 games, and they’ll be desperate to avoid any slip-ups heading into a busy and potentially decisive festive period.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, both Mane and Robertson have emerged as doubts for the midweek clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday night after picking up issues against Everton.

It’s added that Mane suffered a foot injury while Robertson picked up a dead leg which in turn means that they face late fitness tests to determine whether or not they will be at Klopp’s disposal.

The last thing that Klopp needs now is to be without key individuals, but he’ll also have to be wary in avoiding any risks which could aggravate the problems.

With that in mind, given the quality depth that Liverpool possess this season, it could be a sensible move to leave the pair out if there are doubts lingering over their availability, but time will tell how they recover on Tuesday as they could yet receive the green light to feature.

Robertson has been an ever-present for Liverpool this season, making 18 appearances in all competitions, sitting out just two games. Meanwhile, Mane has bagged seven goals and three assists in 19 outings, and so it will be a blow for Liverpool if either is forced to miss out.