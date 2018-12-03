Marco Silva aims dig at Jurgen Klopp and denies Liverpool boss apologised for celebrating late winner vs Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva has aimed a sly dig at Jurgen Klopp as he insists the Liverpool manager did not apologise as he claimed to after celebrating his side’s late winner in Sunday’s Merseyside Derby.

The Reds boss lost the plot at the end of the game at Anfield, with Divock Origi’s stoppage time goal sparking wild celebrations that included the German rushing onto the pitch to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson.

Silva could be justified in being annoyed by this show of disrespect, though the Liverpool Echo quote Klopp as saying he apologised to his opposite number for his behaviour.

This may not have been the case, however, as Silva denies Klopp did say sorry to him, though he also tried to play down the incident in general by saying he didn’t see it all.

The Portuguese did, however, slam Liverpool as being lucky to come away with all three points in what was clearly an evenly-contested game throughout the 90 minutes.

“No, he didn’t apologise to me,” Silva is quoted in the Liverpool Echo.

“All of your colleagues asked me about this situation but, to be honest, I didn’t see what happened.

“I didn’t see it. I don’t know what he did and the way he did it.

“I think he didn’t expect it, it was a lucky day for him this afternoon. It’s football. I cannot tell you if it was any disrespect because I didn’t see it.

“You are asking me but maybe when I see that moment I can speak more about that situation.”