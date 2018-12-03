FA Cup third round draw: Man United and Chelsea given favourable ties, while Arsenal could face National League side

Manchester United and Chelsea were given home ties in the FA Cup Third Round draw on Monday, against Reading and Nottingham Forest respectively.

The Blues are the reigning champions after winning the 2018 final 1-0 against the Red Devils back in May and both sides will face off against Championship opposition in their first games of the latest campaign.

According to the Guardian, Arsenal may have to negotiate a tricky away tie against National League side Solihull Moors, if they can get past Blackpool in a second-round replay.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been granted a tricky draw against Wolves at Molineux, while Spurs will face either Tranmere or Southport away from home.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions will play Rotherham at the Etihad as the Spanish boss aims to win a maiden FA Cup at Manchester City and they are currently the bookie’s favourites to win the competition outright next year.

The two north London giants have been given arguably the toughest fixtures, with their lower league opponents surely relishing the prospect of a potential upset, but realistically all of the Premier League’s top sides will fancy their chances of reaching the fourth round.

For Jose Mourinho, the FA Cup might represent the best chance for his United side to win silverware this year and with Reading struggling at the foot of the Championship table they will be hot favourites to advance.

Chelsea may find life a bit tougher against Nottingham Forest, who harbour realistic promotion aspirations in fifth place in the Championship, but they will still be heavily fancied to kick off their title defence with a comfortable win.

Check out the full draw below, via Twitter.