FAO Man Utd: £31m top transfer target under scrutiny after disappointing start to season

Man Utd have been heavily linked with a move for Inter winger Ivan Perisic, but his form so far this season may force them to reconsider any potential swoop.

As noted by the Evening Standard, the Red Devils have been considering the Croatian stalwart for quite some time, with the latest reports suggesting that he could be available at around £31m.

The 29-year-old was fundamental in helping Inter return to the Champions League, bagging 11 goals and 11 assists in 37 Serie A appearances last season.

However, so far this season, he’s managed just two goals and two assists in 18 outings, which in turn has led to criticism and scrutiny from La Gazzetta dello Sport, who question where the real Perisic has disappeared to.

There is no doubt that the Croatian international is performing well below the standard expected from him, and although it isn’t hurting Luciano Spalletti’s side so far this season, they could certainly do with him being in top form to help them sustain their pursuit of Juventus and at least a top-four finish.

It could be argued that he needs a rest after his World Cup exploits this past summer, or perhaps there is a concerning decline in his general play.

However, as far as Inter are concerned, they will be desperate to see him return to his former self as soon as possible, especially with crucial games against Juventus and PSV Eindhoven coming up over the next week.

From Man Utd’s perspective, it might be enough to raise question marks over their pursuit of him, and perhaps it should indicate that Jose Mourinho should be looking at alternative targets to bolster his attacking options next year.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Calciomercato report that Bayern Munich are also interested in Perisic, and so the Red Devils may have competition for him if they do continue their pursuit.