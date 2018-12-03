Barcelona rival Arsenal and Manchester United for transfer of England international

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a replacement for the under-performing Ousmane Dembele.

Don Balon link the Catalan giants with an interest in the talented young England international, who has made a real impression since making the bold decision to leave Manchester City for Dortmund.

This move has allowed Sancho to play more first-team football at a young age, and he’s developing brilliantly in the Bundesliga.

The 18-year-old has since earned his first senior England call-up, and Sky Sports have recently linked him as being on the radar of big names like Arsenal, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

It is little surprise that the Gunners and the Red Devils may be keen to bring Sancho back to the Premier League, but he may also feel it is worth continuing his journey abroad as well.

English players have been criticised in the past for rarely venturing out of their comfort zone, but it’s become an increasing trend for young players to leave these shores for opportunities elsewhere.

It’s paid off well for Sancho so far, so why return to the Premier League any time soon if clubs like Barcelona are interested?