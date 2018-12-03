Manchester United ready to pay €100million release clause to trigger exceptional transfer of want-away star who’s already chosen PSG move

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the €100million required to trigger the release clause of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as they eye a transfer to replace David de Gea.

However, their plans already took to have taken a hit as Don Balon claim the player himself has decided he wants to quite Atletico for a move to rival suitors Paris Saint-Germain.

The Slovenia international is undoubtedly one of the very finest ‘keepers in the world at the moment, and arguably seems the only realistic candidate to come in and genuinely provide a good enough replacement for De Gea.

The Times and others have reported on De Gea’s contract situation and his big demands to stay at Old Trafford as his deal approaches its final year.

The Sun have meanwhile linked Jordan Pickford as another potential replacement, though even a ‘keeper as good as he is is not in the same league as Oblak.

While it’s encouraging that United are ready to pay big for Oblak, according to Don Balon, it seems they’d have some work to do to persuade the player to pick them over PSG.

This is unfortunately a likely consequence of MUFC playing so poorly under Jose Mourinho at the moment, with Champions League football for next season far from guaranteed, while major trophies also don’t look on the horizon.