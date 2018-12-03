Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager for his club to fork out a huge sum of money for the transfer of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international is one of the finest defenders in the world at the moment and has been linked with a host of big sides in recent times.

The latest from Don Balon is that United could try to beat Barcelona to Koulibaly’s signature, with Mourinho not bothered about his price, which could reach over €80million.

The Red Devils could undoubtedly do with a top defensive player of his calibre, with the team looking unconvincing at the back for so much of this season.

There’s no question Koulibaly would be a big upgrade on players like Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, while Mourinho has even resorted to playing Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay in defence at times this season.

That is a pretty damning verdict on his CB options, so the club should definitely fund the Portuguese to bring in the top defensive players he wants.