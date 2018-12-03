Liverpool star misses out as PSG’s Mbappe wins inaugural ‘Kopa’ award at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Paris Saint Germain winger Kylian Mbappe has won the ‘Kopa’ trophy as Europe’s best player under the age of 21 on Monday evening.

According to the Guardian, the Frenchman won the award ahead of AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, AS Roma starlet Justin Kliuvert and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds full-back had a fantastic breakout year at Anfield and played a key role in the team’s run to the 2018 Champions League final back in May, while also featuring prominently as Jurgen Klopp’s men finished fourth in the Premier League.

However, Mbappe is the inaugural winner of the prize and deservedly so, after an outstanding 2018-19 season which saw him win a whole host of trophies, including a sensational World Cup win with France over the summer.

The 19-year-old scored four goals during Les Bleus’ run to glory in Russia, including one in the final 4-2 victory against Croatia, as he set the tournament alight with his electrifying pace and skill in the final third of the pitch.

At club level, Mbappe hit 13 goals in 27 league games for PSG and helped the club to win a domestic treble, playing in an all-star attacking triumvirate alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

The teenage sensation has started the 2018-19 campaign in similarly spectacular form and has even managed to steal the spotlight away from Neymar, scoring 12 goals in his first 10 Ligue 1 matches while also firing two in the Champions League.

As Mbappe’s stock continues to rise at such a dramatic rate there seems little doubt that he will receive many more prestigious individual awards in the future, particularly as he has already been named in this year’s top 10 shortlist for the Ballon d’Or itself.

Many touted him as a potential winner this year but Luka Modric is the favourite to receive the accolade, having also enjoyed a standout year for Real Madrid and Croatia.

The Kopa award is just the latest proof of Mbappe’s incredible talent and as long as he continues to work hard and hone his skills on the training ground, we can all look forward to seeing him break new boundaries in the game for many years to come.