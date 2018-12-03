Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk technically bagged an assist yesterday for Divock Origi’s winning goal against Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

The Belgian striker bundled home from close range after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a bit of a mess of a looping ball that came in from Van Dijk.

In truth, it looked like the Netherlands international badly mishit his attempted cross or shot, but they all count at the end of the day as it led to Origi being able to pounce and score that crucial winner.

Van Dijk saw the funny side, however, simply tweeting a laughing emoji in response to the fact that he’d been credited with the assist – not attempting to fool anyone that he in any way meant what he did.

The former Southampton defender captained the Reds in this thrilling victory, which helped them keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City and maintained their unbeaten start in the Premier League.

One imagines Van Dijk’s form will be crucial to LFC staying in the title race, with the club now boasting the best defensive record in the top flight after another clean sheet.