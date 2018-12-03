Pretty much everyone on Twitter is making the same joke right now following Southampton making the decision to sack manager Mark Hughes.

The Welsh tactician’s final game in charge of the Saints was a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the weekend – a game in which they took an early 2-0 lead before throwing it away late on in the first half.

Against a side as dysfunctional as Jose Mourinho’s United, that is clearly unacceptable, with Southampton deciding to pull the trigger this morning.

Hughes only joined Southampton earlier this year and started well enough to save the south coast club from relegation.

However, it’s been a poor start to the season this term and Hughes has been punished for a poor record in his time at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Remarkably, the draw against United seems to have been the final straw, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by these jokers on social media…

Mark Hughes has been sacked at Southampton. Unacceptable to draw at home against this United side? ? pic.twitter.com/81QGq5Cr1c — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) December 3, 2018

Mark Hughes sacked for dropping two points against United?That's how banter we are now! Drawing with United is seen as a sackable offence. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 3, 2018

You know we’re a bad side when other managers are getting sacked 2 days after failing to beat Manchester United. — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) December 3, 2018

Saints drew with United and their owner had enough and sacked their manager whilst Jose still out here. Unreal. — chief (@aliIadiere) December 3, 2018

? Southampton have said that they have sacked Mark Hughes, with the draw against lowly Man Utd being the final straw for the club…#SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/2fCAZLtIBH — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 3, 2018

Mark Hughes sacked after only getting a draw against United! Their board deemed a draw against us simply unacceptable and evidence saints are underperforming ?? — Stephen Hunt (@SteHuntEggman) December 3, 2018

Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton.

Dropping points vs United was unacceptable I guess. — Sripad (@falsewinger) December 3, 2018

Hughes sacked for only getting a point against United ?? — Rob frankland (@Robfrankland) December 3, 2018