Manchester United savagely trolled after Mark Hughes sacked by Southampton

Pretty much everyone on Twitter is making the same joke right now following Southampton making the decision to sack manager Mark Hughes.

The Welsh tactician’s final game in charge of the Saints was a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at the weekend – a game in which they took an early 2-0 lead before throwing it away late on in the first half.

Against a side as dysfunctional as Jose Mourinho’s United, that is clearly unacceptable, with Southampton deciding to pull the trigger this morning.

Hughes only joined Southampton earlier this year and started well enough to save the south coast club from relegation.

However, it’s been a poor start to the season this term and Hughes has been punished for a poor record in his time at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Remarkably, the draw against United seems to have been the final straw, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed by these jokers on social media…

