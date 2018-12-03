Manchester United star urged to ‘get out of United now’ after baffling move by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford has been advised by Garth Crooks to get out of the club now after being ‘killed’ by manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international had a superb game against Southampton at the weekend, coming away as pretty much the only United player to emerge with any credit in that game.

The Red Devils went two goals down to the Saints early on before Rashford’s magic helped them draw level before half time.

The 21-year-old bagged himself two assists for the goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera, but was bizarrely subbed off later in the game despite being his team’s biggest threat.

Crooks was surprised by this as he named Rashford in his team of the week on BBC Sport, praising his performance at the St Mary’s Stadium whilst also slamming Mourinho’s treatment of him.

‘This really can’t go on. Jose Mourinho is killing Marcus Rashford,’ Crooks said.

‘The lad pulled Manchester United from the jaws of defeat at Southampton and then Jose gave the one man who was desperate to win the game for him the hook? It made no sense.

‘The kid was on a roll and anyone who has played the game could see that.

‘Mourinho may have won trophies but he destroys players in the process. He is doing to Rashford what he did to Arjen Robben at Chelsea.

‘Rashford must get out of United now before what little confidence he has left is destroyed.’

United fans will find this hard to argue with, with Mourinho often pulling similar tricks with talented young attacking players in the past.

Rashford is also far from the only player the Portuguese could be accused of killing at Old Trafford, with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku also seeming to go backwards under his management.