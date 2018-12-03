Five Mesut Ozil replacements if Unai Emery forces him out of Arsenal, including £70m star linked with Chelsea & Champions League winner

Mesut Ozil always seems to be in the headlines for one reason or another, with the playmaker’s Arsenal future currently in doubt after developments in the last week.

First, the German attacker was left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes in Arsenal’s win away at Bournemouth last weekend, and then he failed to make the squad at all for the North London Derby.

There have been mixed reports about why exactly Ozil didn’t play in the 4-2 win over Tottenham, but it’s little surprise to see speculation over his future now hotting up.

Inter Milan are keen on the 30-year-old as he mulls over a potential summer move, according to the Sun, so we’ve put together a list of top attacking talents who could be ideal to replace him if he does walk away from the Emirates Stadium:

Nabil Fekir (Lyon)

One of the finest attacking midfield players in Europe on his day, Nabil Fekir is surely going to move to a big club sooner or later after shining with Lyon.

The France international looked like being on the move this summer before things fell through, so could Arsenal now enter the running for him in the near future?

A player capable of reaching double figures in goals and assists, it’s hard to think of a player who might be better suited to the Gunners at this moment in time.

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

A huge young talent who’s been superb for Borussia Dortmund, Christian Pulisic could be another solid long-term replacement for Ozil at Arsenal.

At the moment, the USA international is being linked with both Chelsea and Liverpool and is expected to cost around £70million.

This is according to the Evening Standard, and while it might seem a bit much for Arsenal to afford, it could set them up perfectly for the next decade if it comes off.

Although more of a winger than a number ten, Pulisic can operate in a variety of roles, and a more natural wide-player could make sense for Emery anyway after his recent switch to a 3-4-3 formation.

Beating rivals Chelsea and Liverpool to a major deal like this could be crucial, so Gooners will hope Sven Mislintat can put that Dortmund connection to good use once again.

Julian Draxler (PSG)

A player Emery will know well from his time at PSG, Julian Draxler has been linked countless times with Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The Germany international could be a fine player to come in and fill the void left by fellow countryman Ozil, and he also looks one of the more realistic players on this list due to his situation at the Parc des Princes.

No longer a guaranteed starter in his favoured position due to having Neymar and Kylian Mbappe ahead of him, Draxler could do well to head to England now to revive his career, so he and Arsenal may well be the perfect fit for each other.

Isco (Real Madrid)

Not currently playing under Santiago Solari, Isco would also make sense as a player Arsenal should be trying to snap up.

The classy Spain international is a superb talent with an eye for a pass and goal from midfield who could be the perfect like-for-like replacement for Ozil.

If Real don’t appreciate the 26-year-old, Arsenal should be right in there to make him an offer.

Don Balon did recently link Isco as a target for Arsenal, so this could be a rumour to watch out for in the coming months if Ozil’s situation doesn’t improve.

Cengiz Under (Roma)

Another young talent catching the eye right now, Cengiz Under seems a good fit for Emery’s 3-4-3 system at Arsenal.

One of the brightest prospects in Europe, Under has shone for Roma and scored an absolute belter against Inter Milan this weekend.

If Ozil moves on, fans would likely have few complaints if this guy came in in his place…