Liverpool in pole position to beat Arsenal & Atletico Madrid to record-breaking forward offer

Liverpool could break their transfer record if they can win the race for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

According to Don Balon, the Reds remain some way off convincing Barcelona to sell the France international, despite offering close to £85million for him – more than Arsenal are offering.

It remains to be seen, however, if they can up their offer sufficiently to beat off interest from Atletico Madrid, who are ready to pay more like £89m.

Still, while Don Balon claims Atletico are offering the most money, they also report that Barca do not want to strengthen a rival.

This surely puts Liverpool in the strongest position at the moment against both Arsenal and Atletico.

One imagines a little more could do it for LFC, with the difference in money on offer from them and Atletico pretty minimal if this report is accurate.

Jurgen Klopp could certainly do with the signing of Dembele after a dip in form from both Mohamed Salah and particularly Roberto Firmino this season.

The 21-year-old may not have always looked his most convincing in his time at the Nou Camp, but arrived at the club with the reputation of being one of the best young players in the world.

If Liverpool land Dembele for anything above £75m it would eclipse their current transfer record fee paid for Virgil van Dijk back in January, as per BBC Sport.