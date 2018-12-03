Manchester United ready to seal transfer of £70m Premier League star who made headlines for the wrong reasons this weekend following howler for Everton against Liverpool

Manchester United are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of £70million-rated Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford if David de Gea leaves the club.

There does seem a serious risk of the Spain international departing Old Trafford, with the Times suggesting he wants to be United’s highest earner if he is to sign a new contract.

A report over the weekend from the Sun linked Pickford as the Red Devils’ ideal replacement, though he has since then suffered an absolute calamity in the Merseyside Derby defeat to Liverpool.

Divock Origi snatched a late, late winner against the Toffees, with Pickford failing to deal with a looping ball from Virgil van Dijk.

It was not the England international’s finest moment, and despite the Sun listing some of his impressive stats, this major clanger in a big game could be a bit of a worry.

There’s no question the 24-year-old has shone for club and country in recent times, but some United fans may justifiably feel they could be going after some bigger names than him.

Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak comes to mind as a world class ‘keeper who may genuinely be close to De Gea’s level, while the likes of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Keylor Navas may even be worth looking at.