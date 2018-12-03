Video: Liverpool fans will love Xherdan Shaqiri’s brilliant reaction to Divock Origi’s goal vs Everton

Liverpool snatched a dramatic late winner against Everton yesterday courtesy of the most unlikely source – Divock Origi.
The Belgian has become something of a forgotten man at Anfield, but wrote himself into club folklore with his stoppage time goal to decide the Merseyside Derby.
Still, almost as good as the goal is this image of wild celebrations on the Liverpool bench, particularly from Xherdan Shaqiri.
Watch the video below as the Swiss winger does a Jose Mourinho and hurls his coat to the ground in a fit of passion!
Moreno and Salah hugging each other, Shaqiri doing a ‘Mourinho’ and throws his jacket, Klopp and his staff celebrating, James Milner doesn’t looked arsed. ? pic.twitter.com/klnbx3lWRx
