Manchester United are the clear favourites to seal the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld after he was dropped to the bench by Mauricio Pochettino against Arsenal this weekend.

Bookies Ladbrokes have been in touch to give us the latest transfer news on Alderweireld, stating the Belgium international looks set for a move away from north London.

The Manchester Evening News were among the various sources to strongly link Alderweireld with United during the summer, with the team in clear need of improvements in defence.

The Red Devils’ hugely unconvincing start to the season has only cemented that view, with Ladbrokes now making them the 6/4 favourites to win this transfer battle.

The 29-year-old could also be of interest to Chelsea and Barcelona, it is suggested, with those two clubs close behind United in the running, according to Ladbrokes.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “United are crying out for a world class centre-half – and with it now looking increasingly likely that this will be Alderweireld’s last season with Spurs, we reckon a mega money move to Manchester could be on the cards.”

Here are their Alderweireld next club odds in full:

Manchester United – 6/4

Barcelona – 4/1

Chelsea – 6/1

United fans would surely love this deal to come about, with the club’s defence in disarray at the moment.

Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay have played a worrying number of games at the back this season, with the likes of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly really not looking the part.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has been one of the Premier League’s most solid performers during his time with both Tottenham and Southampton.