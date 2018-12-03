Unai Emery eyes reunion with classy ace but Arsenal face transfer scrap with Tottenham

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly both ready to swoop for Adrien Rabiot when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer with no sign that he is any closer to agreeing on a renewal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Given the quality that he possesses and with a significant part of his career still ahead of him, it’s undoubtedly set to lead to plenty of interest in acquiring his services next year.

According to The Sun, both Arsenal and Spurs are keen on the French international and it’s suggested that renewal talks have ended between Rabiot and PSG.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether or not he can be convinced about a move to north London, with both clubs likely to benefit from adding him to their respective squads given the technical quality and creativity that he offers on the ball.

The classy midfield ace would certainly add a different dynamic in that department, but question marks could be raised over whether or not he is capable of coping with the rigours of the Premier League given the additional physicality.

It might not be long before we find out with the above report suggesting that he is set to leave the French capital at the end of the season, and so time will tell if Unai Emery can secure a reunion with his former star having previously helped with his development during his stint in charge of the French giants.

Arsenal claimed bragging rights in the north London derby on Sunday in a thrilling 4-2 win over Tottenham at the Emirates to leapfrog their rivals into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Perhaps being able to offer Champions League football could be a determining factor in who wins the race to sign Rabiot, and other top targets next summer.