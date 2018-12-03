Video: Mainz 05 react to Klopp’s derby celebrations for Liverpool with a clip of his past antics

Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz 05 took to social media on Monday to compare his touchline antics for Liverpool with his time in the Bundesliga.

The German boss couldn’t disguise his delight on Sunday afternoon after Divock Origi struck in injury time to give the Reds a 1-0 win at Anfield against Everton, as he ran onto the pitch to embrace goalkeeper Alisson.

During his time at Mainz 05, Klopp was similarly animated in the dugout and they have posted a clip of one of his most famous moments, with the caption “Jürgen Klopp going wild after a last-minute goal? Been there, done that”.

Check out the amazing video below via Twitter, which shows that Klopp has never been one to hold back his emotions!