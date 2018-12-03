Video: Martin Solveig apologises after asking Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg if she can twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig sparked real controversy on Monday night for his comment to Women’s Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg.

The 23-year-old was crowned the winner of the inaugural award in Paris, but her moment was unfortunately overshadowed by Solveig’s question during her acceptance speech.

As seen in the video below, the presenter went on to ask her if she knew “how to twerk?”, to which she simply responded: “No”, as she was visibly annoyed.

That sparked outrage on social media as he was slammed for asking such an inappropriate question, while simultaneously ruining the moment for the Norwegian ace as she now has to deal with the fallout of his comment.

Solveig soon released an apology video on his official Twitter account, as seen below, but ultimately he was bombarded with more negative comments as he endured a nightmare evening in more ways than one.

While he tried to argue his innocence and apologise, it appears as though the damage has been done. It’s just hoped that Hegerberg’s achievement gradually becomes the stand-out moment instead…

Absolute trash: French DJ Martin Solveig asks Ada Hegerberg to twerk after receiving the first women’s Ballon d’Or award. (Love her response, though.) This is the crap female athletes deal with on a daily basis around the world.pic.twitter.com/y2TLe3v4u9 — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) December 3, 2018