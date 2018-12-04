Sources from Real Madrid appear to have suggested there’s a small chance of sealing the transfer of Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez this January.

According to the Independent, Real could move for Sanchez ‘if they get desperate’ this winter. And while this isn’t exactly a glowing endorsement of the player, it actually seems fairly plausible.

Los Blancos don’t have much quality up front at the moment after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer, so actually are pretty desperate after a poor start to the season from the likes of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio.

Although Sanchez has flopped badly in his time at Old Trafford, he could well improve in a team better suited to his style of play.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Chile international was regarded as one of the best attacking players in the world, having shone for a number of years at previous club Arsenal.

The 29-year-old may still have one more good spell in him under the right manager and tactical set-up, so Madrid would do well to consider gambling on him this January.

Still, with the Independent reporting Sanchez earns as much as £500,000 a week and perhaps even more than that, it’s not surprising a club like Madrid might be trying to play hardball in an attempt to avoid over-paying for the player.