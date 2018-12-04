Arsenal join running to seal transfer of 19-year-old midfield magician

Arsenal are reportedly one of the latest clubs to show an interest in the transfer of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Hannes Wolf.

The talented 19-year-old has notched up some seriously impressive statistics in recent times and is being linked with Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Southampton at the moment by the Daily Mirror.

The report notes that Wolf has drawn comparisons with Spurs playmaker Christian Eriksen, with the teenager contributing good numbers in terms of both goals and assists.

Arsenal have a decent track record of signing some of Europe’s best young players, many of whom have made their breakthrough with Red Bull Salzburg in recent times.

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are among the big names to play for the Austrian club, and it looks like Wolf could be the next big thing coming through there.

Arsenal could also do with adding some quality to their midfield at the moment anyway due to Aaron Ramsey being close to the end of his contract, while Mesut Ozil has looked less assured of his starting place under new manager Unai Emery.