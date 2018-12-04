Manchester United cleared to snatch £107million superstar away from Chelsea in STUNNING swoop

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to clear the Isco transfer after his recent struggles with the club – as long as they receive £107million for the playmaker.

Isco has long looked one of the finest attacking midfielders in Europe but seems to have fallen massively out of favour with new Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari.

The 26-year-old is said to be available now for £107million, according to Don Balon, with a host of Premier League clubs recently linked with his services.

Although it has been claimed Isco would favour a move to Chelsea, Manchester United’s need for a creative midfielder of his type is arguably greater.

And even more importantly than that, the Red Devils would have a major financial edge over the Blues if that kind of fee is required to prise him away from the Bernabeu.

United may also be able to use Madrid’s long-running interest in Paul Pogba to their advantage in a possible swap deal if it comes to that, with Isco an ideal replacement for the under-performing Frenchman.

The message is clear: if United and other clubs come up with the cash, then Isco is theirs.