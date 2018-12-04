The one area where Manchester United have some sympathy for Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly has the sympathy of key figures at the club regarding the Paul Pogba situation.

The France international has certainly not had the best of times since his move from Juventus to Old Trafford back in 2016, failing to live up to his price tag or the hype that surrounded his arrival.

Since then, things have really come to a head, with the pair seeming to have their problems this season as results have been mostly poor so far.

While many fans seem increasingly fed up of Mourinho and his somewhat conservative playing style shackling his best players, the Independent claim figures inside the club have sympathy with their manager.

It does seem that Pogba may not be the easiest character to manage, while he too must take some responsibility for failing to maximise his talent.

United take on Arsenal next and this will be a big opportunity for both Mourinho and Pogba to prove some critics wrong and potentially turn their season around.