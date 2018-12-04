What Paul Pogba said to Jose Mourinho after being branded a ‘virus’ in Man United dressing room row

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba hit back at manager Jose Mourinho after being labelled a ‘virus’ in the squad by the Portuguese.

According to the Times, the France international slammed Mourinho’s tactics for holding this team back after yet another poor result away to Southampton.

United found themselves 2-0 down early on to one of the most out-of-form teams in the Premier League this season, though a strong end to the first half saw them bring it back to 2-2.

From there, however, the Red Devils still never really looked like having it in them to win the game at St Mary’s, and it seems things really blew up between Mourinho and Pogba afterwards.

The Times insist Pogba’s response was calm and measured and that things did not get too heated, but this hardly seems ideal for the club as they look to get back to winning ways.

United take on an in-form Arsenal in their next game on Wednesday night and currently look in need of a miracle to come away with victory against the Gunners.