Man Utd and Barcelona suffer transfer blow as €75m+ rated target dismisses talk of exit

Having established himself as a fundamental figure for Inter, Man Utd and Barcelona transfer target Milan Skriniar has dismissed talk of an exit.

The 23-year-old joined the Nerazzurri last year, and proved to be a fundamental figure for Luciano Spalletti as they secured qualification for the Champions League.

Skriniar made 40 appearances in all competitions last season, while scoring four goals, and he has continued to play a key role as Inter look to compete for the Serie A title this season while also making a positive impression at Europe’s top table.

Considering his crucial role and ongoing development in Italy, it’s easy to see why he would be happy to stay, but as noted by The Express, both Man Utd and Barcelona have been paired with an interest in the Slovakian international, while Football Italia add that he is seemingly valued in excess of €75m.

However, it appears as though an exit is not in his thinking as he spoke about his happiness at Inter, as seen in his quotes below.

“It’s always nice that the big teams are looking at you, but I’m good at Inter, the fans can rest easy, as a team we find ourselves well not only on the pitch but also off it too,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

With that in mind, it would suggest that both Barcelona and Man Utd will have to look elsewhere to bolster their respective backlines.

The Catalan giants currently have a problem in that department with Samuel Umtiti’s ongoing absence through injury hurting them, while the Red Devils have conceded 23 goals in just 14 Premier League games so far this season as their defensive flaws have been exposed.