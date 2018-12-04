Manchester United are on the verge of sealing transfers for Inter Milan defender and Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with advanced negotiations ongoing.

United boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window after the club’s dismal start to the 2018-19 Premier League season, which has seen them ship 23 goals in 14 matches.

Victor Lindelof and Chris Smalling are currently first-choice centre-backs at Old Trafford but despite recent signs of improvement, there are still question marks regarding their longevity at the back, as the need for a leader in the team becomes more apparent with each passing game.

Recent reports have linked the Red Devils with moves for Skriniar and Ndombele, the former of whom fits the bill as a leader in the heart of the defence for Inter at the San Siro.

The £75million-rated Slovakian centre-back has also been linked with a switch to both Chelsea and Barcelona but it has now emerged that United have made significant progress in talks with Inter, with a view to securing the 23-year-old’s signature in the new year.

Mourinho’s men can also start looking forward to the arrival of £55m-rated Ndombele, as the club is closing in on an agreement with Lyon regarding a permanent transfer and he certainly has the qualities to help strengthen the team even further.

The Frenchman has been compared to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as a midfield enforcer with a great engine, capable of breaking up the play in defence but equally effective when charging forward to build attacks.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona have all declared an interest in Ndombele in recent months but United look poised to beat their competitors to the punch, as the in-demand 21-year-old looks towards his next step up in European football.

This latest news should excite Red Devils supporters across England as Mourinho starts planning for the second half of the season, with silverware in Europe and on the domestic front still very much up for grabs.