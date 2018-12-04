Manchester United shut down in their approach for disgruntled La Liga star ahead of January transfer window

Manchester United have been dealt a transfer blow as Valencia reject their approach for Gonçalo Guedes, with Ander Herrera offered up in a swap proposal.

The Red Devils could have a busy January transfer window ahead of them as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his squad following a frustrating start to the season.

United are 7th in the Premier League after 14 matches, nine points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and a whopping 16 behind arch-rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

It now appears that Mourinho will have to target the Champions League and the FA Cup in order to bring silverware to Old Trafford next year but as things stand, the current squad is falling well short of the high standards demanded by the club.

According to Team Talk, one man rumoured to be a primary target for the Portuguese boss is fellow countryman Guedes, who currently plies his trade in La Liga with Valencia.

The 22-year-old winger has become disgruntled after a bust-up with club boss Marcelino during their defeat to Real Madrid last weekend, which has sparked speculation regarding his future, with his current market value set at around €65 million – as per Team Talk.

Team Talk states that United had hoped to lure Guedes to the Theatre of Dreams by offering Herrera to Valencia in exchange, but their approach has been swiftly shut down on Tuesday.

Valencia have no intention of selling the Portugal international and Marcelino has distanced himself from reports suggesting that their relationship has become strained, as the club looks to keep hold of one of its most prized assets heading into the second half of the season.

However, Los Che Els Taronges are still keen on securing the services of Herrera, who is out of contract next summer and free to negotiate with potential suitors when the transfer window reopens.

The Spaniard is a tenacious footballer who loves to perform in big matches and United would surely be reluctant to lose him without getting Guedes in return, but this particular story could still have a few twists and turns before January 1st.