Talks held: Chelsea offered forward transfer for £107million

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the transfer of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio but won’t pay the £107million required for the Spain international.

It’s also claimed in Don Balon‘s report that the Blues have been offered Asensio as part of any deal involving Eden Hazard moving to Real Madrid in initial negotiations.

The report suggests, however, that clubs are not keen on Asensio as his stock seems to fall worryingly quickly after a poor season at the Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old has previously been regarded as one of the finest young players in Europe, but he’s found his career has stalled somewhat this term in what could have been a big opportunity for him to establish himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus in the summer should have been the moment for both Asensio and Gareth Bale to stake their claim as the new stars of this team, but it hasn’t worked out that way.

One imagines Chelsea could do well to bring in a talent like Asensio given doubts over Hazard’s future, but Don Balon seem to state Madrid’s valuation of the player is currently too high.

They also mention Asensio being offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of a potential deal for Neymar.