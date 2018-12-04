Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has conceded that he wants to keep both Cesc Fabregas and David Luiz, but the club’s contract policy is complicating matters.

The veteran duo will see their current deals expire at the end of the season, and with no public suggestion at least of renewals being imminent, it has raised question marks over their respective futures at Stamford Bridge.

They’ve had differing roles so far this season, as while Luiz has been a fundamental figure in Sarri’s early plans, making 17 appearances in all competitions, Fabregas has dropped down the pecking order behind summer signings Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic and has been utilised less.

Nevertheless, as noted in his comments below, Sarri seems keen to keep them both at Chelsea beyond this season, albeit he did suggest that ultimately it’s the club’s contract policy for players over the age of 30 which is complicating their ability to avoid exits next summer.

“I spoke with the club about this one month ago. I know very well that it’s not easy, but I think we can do a new deal for both,” he told the media, as noted by Sky Sports.

“They are very important players for us. It is very difficult to find a centre-back for this level and it is very difficult to find a centre-midfielder technically like Fabregas, so I think they have to stay with us.

“The deal is very difficult for this reason [both players are over 30 years of age]. The club wants a short contract and the players want a long contract It is difficult for this reason but I think we can find a solution.”

Time will tell if his confidence is warranted or not, but particularly with Fabregas continuing to be strongly linked with a move to AC Milan, as noted by The Sun, it remains to be seen if the pair are still Chelsea players beyond this summer.

In the interests of squad depth and having a group capable of winning trophies while competing on multiple fronts, it has to be argued that it could be in Chelsea’s best interests to keep them both in west London due to the experience, leadership and quality they bring to the table.