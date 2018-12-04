What Barcelona’s Lionel Messi told Luka Modric after stunning Ballon d’Or win for Real Madrid star

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reportedly sent a message of congratulations to Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric after his somewhat surprising Ballon d’Or victory last night.

The 33-year-old ended a decade of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominance of this prize by becoming the first player outside of those two to win the award since Kaka all the way back in 2007.

Modric enjoyed a tremendous 2018 with another Champions League final win with Real Madrid before then enjoying an outstanding World Cup where he led Croatia to their first ever final in the competition.

Although one imagines Messi will be hurting at not getting his hands on the trophy again after a fine year himself, Don Balon claim the Argentine showed his class by losing with grace and sending a nice message to Modric after his win.

One or two eyebrows may be raised at the Croatia international winning the award when so many other greats missed out in recent years, but it could also be fair to say he shone in the games that mattered this year, while Messi and Ronaldo’s levels both perhaps dropped a little.