Paris Saint-Germain are the bookies’ favourites at the moment to beat the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United to the transfer of Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker is going through a bit of a difficult patch at the Emirates Stadium this season, as he is no longer being indulged as an undroppable star of the team.

Often guaranteed a starting place under previous manager Arsene Wenger, Ozil has found himself on the bench at times under Unai Emery this season, who’s also not been afraid to drag him off if he’s not been performing.

The 30-year-old remained an unused substitute in the win over Bournemouth before then missing the North London Derby win over Tottenham altogether in somewhat mysterious circumstances.

This has been Ozil linked with Inter Milan as he considers leaving Arsenal in the summer, according to the Sun, and Ladbrokes have now been in touch with us with odds over his next move.

PSG are listed as their favourites at 7/4, though a Premier League move could also be on the cards as Chelsea and United aren’t too far behind.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “The Gunners look as though they’re preparing for life after Ozil and the betting suggests PSG are the most likely side to make a move.”

Mesut Ozil next club odds (Ladbrokes)

PSG – 7/4

Juventus – 9/4

Bayern – 5/2

Chelsea – 4/1

Man United – 6/1