Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s father blamed for scuppering move to Euro giants prior to Arsenal switch

While Arsenal fans will have no complaints over how things played out, former AC Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was close to rejoining the club.

The Gabon international previously experienced a frustrating stint with the Italian giants back in 2007, as he failed to make a breakthrough to feature for the senior side.

That in turn led to various loan exits before he eventually moved on to Saint-Etienne in 2010, which then led to his successful and high-profile spell at Borussia Dortmund where he emerged as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe.

As noted by BBC Sport, he completed a £56m move to Arsenal in January earlier this year, but Mirabelli has revealed that he wanted to return to Milan but ultimately it was his father who scuppered any such move.

“We also had Aubameyang and he wanted us. The regret is that we had a deal with him and Borussia Dortmund, but his father got in the way,” he said, as reported by Calciomercato.

Aubameyang has gone on to score 22 goals in 32 appearances for the Gunners, proving to be a crucial figure as Unai Emery looks to take them back into the top four in the Premier League this season.

In turn, they’ll be delighted that they were able to land his signature, while there will undoubtedly be regret from Milan’s side as they struggled with their attacking options until signing Gonzalo Higuain this past summer.

With youngster Patrick Cutrone also coming through, it appears as though they are in a good place now too, but signing Aubameyang in January could have helped their bid to return to the Champions League last season, while he continues to prove this campaign that he remains one of Europe’s best talents.