Video: Brilliant Riyad Mahrez assist sees Leroy Sane break deadlock for Man City at Watford

Man City found a breakthrough at Watford just before half-time as Riyad Mahrez’s fine contribution was rewarded with Leroy Sane finding the opening goal.

City were looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table for 24 hours at least, with Liverpool not in action until Wednesday night as they face Burnley.

A trip to Vicarage Road was unlikely to be easy for City, and it proved that way early on as the league leaders struggled to find a way to break the deadlock.

However, they eventually found a way through as Mahrez swung in a brilliant delivery to find Sane at the back post, with the German winger given the simple task of chesting the ball into the back of the net to give his side the lead, as seen in the video below.

A win for Pep Guardiola’s side would move them five points clear at the top of the table, which in turn would pile the pressure on Liverpool to respond and cut the gap again.

Sane’s goal has certainly sent them towards another crucial three points…