Video: Mahrez produces sensational moment of magic for Man City to deceive Watford defender

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez left Watford’s Jose Holebas for dead with a sublime piece of skill which ultimately earned a free-kick.

The Premier League champions are currently 2-0 up at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Leroy Sane and Mahrez, as they edge closer to securing yet another three points to extend their lead over Liverpool at the top of the table.

Mahrez has been in the mood all night and his electrifying performance was perfectly encapsulated in one sensational moment of magic, as he somehow knocked the ball past Holebas with two quick touches after being played in down the right-hand side by Bernardo Silva.

The Greek defender had no choice but to bring him down after being completely deceived by the quick thinking of the City star, who continues to improve with each passing game.

Check out the brilliant clip of Mahrez at his best below, via Twitter.