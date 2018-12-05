Chelsea may want to take note of some transfer news emerging from Spain today as Juventus are linked with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

Don Balon claim Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juve to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Alaba, who is a world class player whether he’s playing left-back, centre-back or defensive midfield.

This rumour comes not so long after a report in the Express linked Chelsea with Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, so one has to wonder if there could be a link between these stories.

The Express suggests Sandro would cost the Blues around £50million, which seems a reasonable price for one of the best players in the world in his position.

And if Alaba were to make the move to Turin, you’d have to wonder if the Austrian would make Sandro think twice about staying put if teams like Chelsea are interested in him.

Of course, it may be that Alaba would not be coming in as a new left-back, but with Sandro’s contract at Juventus due to expire at the end of next season, there’s always a chance that his club are preparing to replace him.

Still, at the moment Don Balon only claim Ronaldo is pushing for the signing of Alaba, and while the Portugal international is bound to have some influence, it doesn’t mean at the moment that his club will follow through on this request.

There’s no doubt, however, that this is a situation worth keeping an eye on for Chelsea.