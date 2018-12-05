HIJACK! Jose Mourinho ‘makes urgent call to Jorge Mendes’ over £40m Premier League star

Manchester United have sensationally joined the running with Everton over the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The Portugal international is currently on loan at Everton and the Toffees want to sign the £40million-rated star permanently after his fine start to life in the Premier League.

However, United manager Jose Mourinho could be about to gain a major advantage in any transfer battle due to him sharing an agent with the player – Jorge Mendes.

The well-connected super-agent is known for his Old Trafford connections and could now be persuaded to orchestrate a deal for Gomes to link up with the Red Devils instead after a call from Mourinho.

The 25-year-old midfielder will almost certainly leave Barcelona after his struggles at the Nou Camp, and United want to be at the front of the queue after seeing his big improvement in his short time in England so far.

MUFC could certainly do with a midfielder of his type in their squad, with a number of players, such as Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Fred all struggling in that department this season.

If United can hijack Everton’s move for Gomes and bring the former Valencia man to Old Trafford for just £40m it could prove a very smart piece of business indeed.